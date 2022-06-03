Bentonville man facing attempted murder, other charges after shooting

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A Bentonville man has been arrested and is facing a host of charges, including aggravated attempted murder after a Rogers shooting left one man injured.

According to a probable cause filing, Rogers police officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Mendez Event Center in Rogers at approximately 1:26 a.m. on May 30. The caller stated that her uncle had been shot in the arm by Kenny Perea, 31 of Bentonville.

Officers made contact with the caller and learned that Perea’s wife told her that he had shot the victim. Benton County deputies located the victim at his home in Pea Ridge, where he told them that Perea approached him in the event center parking lot where they had a conversation before Perea allegedly “pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward [the victim’s] feet.”

The victim said that the shot ricocheted off the ground and struck him in the arm. Deputies observed a laceration on his arm.

Officers proceeded to Mendez Event Center and found a spent .45 caliber shell casing in front of the building, and nearby they discovered the “lead core and jacket of a projectile.” Investigators then obtained surveillance video from a nearby hotel taken during the timeframe of the shooting.

While the camera was pointed toward the Mendez Event Center, it did not capture the shooting, but it recorded a man exiting a truck and approaching another man before the two left the frame. Approximately a minute later, a truck matching the description of Perea’s drove away.

Police noted that the hotel’s rooms are behind the Mendez Event Center and “in the direction of the bullet that was discharged.” The suspect’s wife explained that the dispute began earlier at a birthday party at the event center.

She explained that afterward at their home, he “became verbally aggressive towards her,” pushed her against a wall, and placed his hand around her throat before telling her he was going to “unload bullets into her cousin’s head.” She hid his keys and went to a different room. She reported that later, she thought he was sleeping but when she went to check on him he and his truck were gone.

She also spoke to the suspect’s mother, who said that Perea “called to say goodbye” because he was going to kill his wife’s cousin. While officers searched for him, another relative called police to report that Perea had “showed up at his house” and was “causing a disturbance, banging on the door, and possibly trying to break in.”

Officers located the suspect shortly after that at a nearby convenience store. He was taken into custody and transported to the Benton County Jail. He declined to speak to officers without an attorney present.

Police obtained a search warrant for Perea’s truck and executed it on May 30. They located a “Para .45 caliber 1911 style pistol,” as well as ammunition and a shell casing matching the one found at Mendez Event Center.

A review of Perea’s criminal history shows one charge for failure to appear and convictions for public intoxication and harassing communications. He is facing the following charges:

Attempted capital murder, class Y felony

Aggravated assault, class D felony

Battery in the third degree, class A misdemeanor

Carrying a weapon, class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of governmental operations, class C misdemeanor

Third degree assault on a family member, class C misdemeanor

Discharging a firearm within city limits (unclassified misdemeanor)

He was issued a $350,000 bond and has a July 5 appearance scheduled in Benton County Circuit Court.

