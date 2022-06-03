ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Low rip current today, but Tropical Storm Alex could change that

outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a low rip current risk for all area beaches on Friday, June 3. While the risk for rip currents is...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk for all area beaches today

HIGH rip current risk for all area beaches today. Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. Sunny weather with a high temperature in the upper 70’s. Very High UV Index. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Low tide approximately 7:10 am. Water Temperatures: Duck Pier…74. Jennettes Pier…72. Oregon Inlet Marina…74. Rodanthe Pier…75. Avon Pier…77.
ENVIRONMENT
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH 5th Street access closed beginning June 6

Beginning tomorrow, June 6th, the Fifth Street Beach Access will be closed as the beach nourishment contractor will begin moving large equipment and construction materials onto the beach. From this date, parking at the Fifth Street Beach Access will remain closed during the construction of the southern portion of the project. There will be limited pedestrian access depending on when equipment is being mobilized in the access. At this time, there is no set date of the access re-opening.
DARE COUNTY, NC
City
Newport, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

John Ivey Wells of Ocracoke, May 24

John Ivey Wells, 76, of Ocracoke died at home May 24, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. Born September 9, 1945, on Howard Street to the late Ed and LuDicie Wells, John was delivered by Elsie Garrish, said his son Jason Wells in an interview. After graduating from Ocracoke...
OCRACOKE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies after rescuing child at Lake Waccamaw State Park

LAKE WACCAMAW (WWAY) — A man was found dead at Lake Waccamaw Saturday afternoon after jumping in the water to save his child. According to a spokesperson with NC State Parks, a 9-year-old boy was on a tube pulled by a boat when it became detached. His father then jumped into the water to rescue him.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 3, 4 & 5

Cynthia “Cindy” Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. James Supplee. RANDY...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Mmmm, Chicken!: New restaurant looks to rock your taste buds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New restaurant alert. There’s a new place to eat in Greenville, and it’s hot. Nash Hot Chicken is open at 114 E. 5th St., in Uptown, not far from Sup Dogs and Chico’s. In addition to its food, the new business has a selection of beers and spirits. You can dine-in, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GOLDSBORO, NC

