ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Blood Institute to host Magic Springs blood drive this weekend

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07k4wr_0fzkyW1X00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive this weekend that can not only save lives, but also send donors to Magic Springs.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, patients in area hospitals have needs 365 days a year and someone needs blood every three seconds. Blood donated to the non-profit center is provided to patients in over 40 area hospitals including major medical centers in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, all blood types are needed, but those with Type O-negative blood are especially encouraged to donate.

What’s happening in Arkansas this weekend? A celebration of bathtubs, lavender and live music

The Magic Springs Theme & Water Park blood drive will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Dave & Busters location on Bass Pro Parkway.

Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Alex Libby was at the blood drive on Saturday encouraging donors.

Donors who give blood at the event on Saturday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and a voucher for one free admission to Magic Springs.

In addition, those who donate blood at this event will also be entered for a chance to win a Magic Springs Family Adventure prize pack that comes with four season passes to Magic Springs, four single use meal passes and four concert tickets to a Magic Springs concert of their choice.

Appointments can be made online at ArkBI.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777, walk-ins are welcomed also.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Bass, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do This Week in North Little Rock, Maumelle, & Sherwood

Every week, Macaroni KID North Little Rock shares five things to do with your kids in North Little Rock, AR over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID North Little Rock's picks for the five things to do with kids in North Little Rock, Sherwood, and Maumelle, AR this weekend. Click on the links below for all the details!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Blood Types#The Dave Busters#Arkansas Storm Team#Arkbi Org
thv11.com

Shining a light on Black-owned businesses in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In an effort to shine a light on Black owned businesses in Central Arkansas, one business created a free community expo that featured well over 50 other businesses just like theirs. They titled the event, 'Minding My Black Owned Business,' and event founders, Gabrielle Wilkerson,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Power 95.9

Get Your Motor Running ‘Bikefest’ Starts This Week in Hot Springs

If you ride a motorcycle and love the sound of bikes rumbling down the street then get ready for the Hot Springs Bikefest beginning this week June 9-12. Most of all festivities will be taking place in the Hot Springs Entertainment District downtown. Bikefest will feature two poker runs, a long and short-run some with scenic views and scenic routes with the winners of the Poker run winning some great prize money. Register here.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
kasu.org

Arkansas Grants to Help Address Food Insecurity in Pulaski County

A new initiative in Arkansas' most populous county focuses on increasing healthy options at food pantries to help families experiencing challenges as a result of the pandemic and rising prices due to inflation. Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has received $500,000 from Pulaski County to create hunger gardens, purchase food, and...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy