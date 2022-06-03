ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

13-year-old in stolen car shot dead by Texas police

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car was shot and killed by a Texas police officer after he rammed a patrol vehicle on Friday, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were responding to a “shots fired” call in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street around 1:30 a.m. when they spotted a red car with three teenagers inside.

When the driver saw police, he backed up and struck a police cruiser, KSAT reported. An officer fired a single ground, hitting the boy in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not revealed whether the other two occupants of the vehicle will face criminal charges.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

