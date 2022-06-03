Sheriff: Animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

Milwaukee — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.
A Florida man on Monday was convicted of abusing his stepson, whose rescue last year made national headlines after a quick-thinking Orlando waitress and restaurant manager used covert signals to get the child help. A six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson guilty of two counts of false...
A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
Three months after a mom and her twin babies were found dead in a car in Florida, an autopsy report has provided long-awaited answers about what happened to them—but one relative tells The Daily Beast he isn’t buying it. Andrea Langhorst, 35, is said to have given meth...
Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the family they had married into. Kalu, Kamlesh and Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters. The sisters...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles...
June 8 (UPI) -- Police in a Colorado town are pleading with the public to "stop trying to take selfies" with a moose on the loose in the area. The Erie Police Department posted a short video to Facebook showing the moose that wandered into town walking down a road with a police escort.
Comments / 0