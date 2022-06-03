Sheriff: Animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles...

