GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new USDA program is adding more to the list of what baby formula brands moms can get using WIC, but there are still limitations. This is to help fight the formula shortage we’ve been telling you about for weeks. We sat down with public health leaders in our area and some moms to get their take on the expansion.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO