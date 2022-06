SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With school out and families going on their summer vacations, the Coastal Health District wants to remind you that COVID is not gone. Numbers are on the rise. The last month Chatham County has seen COVID numbers on the rise, but it is hard to get an accurate picture of what is really out there since so many people are doing at home testing and those cases are not being reported.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO