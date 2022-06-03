UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Date: Saturday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex Las Vegas

We are officially into summer, and with that start, 11 straight weekends of cards in the UFC. The kickoff to a loaded few months begins with a heavyweight main event featuring two ranked contenders hoping to creep into title contention next year. Alexander Volkov (-155) comes in as a slight favorite against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at SI Sportsbook.

Prelims 1 p.m. ET

Erin Blanchfield (-500) vs. JJ Aldrich (+375)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (-275) vs Andreas Michalidis (+225)

Jefferey Molina (-188) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+155)

Johnny Muniz (+115) vs. Tony Gravely (-138)

Niklas Stolze (-163) vs Benoit Saint Denis (+138)

Damon Jackson (_600) vs. Daniel Arueta (+450)

Joe Solecki (-175) vs Alex Da Silva (+145)

Felice Herrig (-125) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+105)

Main Card 4 p.m. ET

Ode' Osborne (+155) vs Zarrukh Adashev (-188)

Alonzo Menifield (-250) vs Askar Mozharov (+205)

Karine Silva (-125) vs Poliana Botelho (+105)

Michael Trizano (-225) vs Lucas Almeida (+188)

Dan Ige (+310) vs Movsar Evloev (-400)

Alexander Volkov (-155) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+130)

SI Video Doug Vazquez



The small 25-foot Octagon at the APEX always makes for intriguing heavyweight bouts. With very little room to run or hide, big punches start flying early and in bunches, and I don't see this Main Event going any differently. Rozenstruik has some of the most devastating power in the division, and if he finds an opening, I think it is lights out for Volkov here, and there is zero chance this goes to the scorecards.



BET : Rozenstruik +130 Rozenstruik via KO +200

SI MMA Justin Barrasso



This might not be the most standout main event of 2022, but the Alexander Volkov-Jairzinho Rozenstruik bout on Saturday holds significant consequence to the bottom tier of the heavyweight top-10 rankings.



The smaller cage at the Apex should favor Rozenstruik, who needs to end this quickly. Volkov is a more versatile fighter, but that will be moot if Rozenstruik can deliver an opening-round knockout.



BET : Rozenstruik (+130). Rozenstruik via 1st RD KO (+650)

SI Video Julian Pinto



I am actually paying attention to the co-main event as Dan Ige takes on blue-chip prospect Movsar Evolev. I have Evolev winning by decision. His striking is quite good for someone who does not have many finishes via stoppage in his career. He can most likely leverage his striking to get into grappling exchanges with Ige. If Evolev can keep Ige's back close to the cage, I think he can smother him and take the decision.



BET : Evolev via DEC (-200)



