Florida State

DeSantis Vetoes Funding for Rays’ Facility

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asGO1_0fzkxdDX00

The Florida governor reportedly decided to veto the funding after the team began tweeting about gun reform and donated to the charity Everytown.

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis vetoed $35 million in state funding to the Rays reportedly due to the team tweeting awareness about gun violence in America, CNN reported on Friday.

The money was supposed to help fund a sports training and youth tournament complex in Pasco County in the Tampa Bay area. The hope was to make this facility the new player development facility for the Rays.

The governor announced the veto on Friday, giving the reason that he doesn’t “support giving taxpayer dollars to professional sports stadiums.”

However, sources told CNN that the Republican was unsure about the funding until the team began tweeting about the recent mass shootings and called for change. Additionally, the team donated money to Everytown, a charity that supports gun reform. DeSantis, who has been open about his opposition to gun reform, reportedly changed his mind about the funding then.

DeSantis told reporters on Friday that it would be “inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”

“Either way, it’s not appropriate, but we were not in a situation where use of tax dollars for a professional stadium would have been a prudent use,” DeSantis continued.

During the first game of the recent Yankees–Rays series on May 26, the two teams posted facts about gun violence in America throughout the entirety of the game to spread awareness. These are the tweets DeSantis reportedly references being “inappropriate.”

The Rays’ tweets were in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on May 24 that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

The Pasco County community was excited to have the facility come to their area, according to the chair of the Board of County Commissioners Kathryn Starkey. She is not aware for the official reasoning why DeSantis voted to veto the funding.

“Everyone I talked to in the community was excited about the possibility of the players development complex coming, but we’re going to continue to talk to the Rays and try to come to an agreement,” Starkey said to CNN. “This makes it more difficult.”

The facility also required $35 million from the Rays organization and local governments.

Comments

Kassandra Ge
4d ago

I find it assuming that the Republicans and Citizens First worked soooooo hard to get corporations "people" status through the Courts, so they could get more political donations/$$$$. But now when they speak out against the Republican stance, instant playback - so much for the Corporations 1st Amendment Free Speech.

Reply(9)
21
delash
4d ago

Though THE TRUTH i am about to declare may not make sense to some Latinos today.. But WHEN THE LATINOs in Florida FINDS OUT that REPUBLICAN has used the FEAR-MONGERING about the other party turning America to socialist or Communist State FOREVER, even in the times of Abraham Lincoln, they will then realize that REPUBLICAN HAS CONNED THEM TO BELIEVE AN UNFOUNDED AND UNREALISTIC FEAR. Only Latinos in Florida can save Florida from the politics of HATE, ANGER AND PUNISHMENT of those who disagree with Republican politicians. Republicans DO NOT GOVERN by policy anymore, they rigged themselves into power through lies and conspiracy. I pity the vulnerability of the Latinos to misinformation in Florida.

Reply(3)
18
Michael B Evans
4d ago

this would be one of his typical stunts because of the fact that he can't have his way he's been kicked in the butt every time he keeps running back to the Supreme Court oh, now he doesn't want anybody else to play in his sandbox. He needs to grow up a grown man graduate of Harvard acting like a child with very childish mannerisms and ways he's not a leader

Reply
10
