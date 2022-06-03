ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Now with Chiefs, ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy says experience, humility will better him

(670 The Score) After being fired by the Bears in January following four seasons as head coach, Matt Nagy returned to his mentor in Chiefs coach Andy Reid and accepted a position as Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach.

During his first media sessions with the Chiefs, Nagy said he would use his experiences with the Bears to improve himself.

"I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better here for our team here in Kansas City," Nagy told reporters in Kansas City. "There's a little bit of humility you have to have to do this."

Nagy was 34-31 over four seasons leading the Bears, including 0-2 in the postseason. After going 12-4 in his first season of 2018 and being named AP Coach of the Year, Nagy’s tenure took a downward spiral. Chicago finished 5-12 last season and he was dismissed in January.

"You have highs and lows and you learn," Nagy said. "You have so many hats you put on at that time. You learn a lot. You rely on those experiences that you went through. They're real-life experiences. I didn't have that when I went into my interview with Chicago. But I had four years worth of real-life experience of a lot of different situations — offense, defense, special teams. How to deal with players. How to deal with media.

"What it does is it really allows you to grow, but it puts things into perspective. In life, for me, a lot of my failures that I've had, I've tried to use to best of my ability to make me better."

Prior to being hired by the Bears, Nagy spent eight years working alongside Reid in Philadelphia (2010-’12) and Kansas City (2013-’17). He replaced Mike Kafka as quarterbacks coach after the Giants hired Kafka as their new offensive coordinator.

The Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach in January.

