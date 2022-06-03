Teen Duo Nabbed With Ghost Guns After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit In Fairfield

One of the guns seized during the stop. Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Two teens were allegedly nabbed with "ghost guns" and drugs following a lengthy police pursuit in Fairfield County in a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place in Fairfield around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2 on the Black Rock Turnpike.

The chase began when Fairfield officers were conducting a patrol in an unmarked vehicle when they spotted a black Honda Civic traveling south on Black Rock Turnpike, said Chief Robert Kalamaras, of the Fairfield Police

The officers discovered that the vehicle had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent carjacking, the chief said.

Another officer, in a marked vehicle, responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, Kalamaras said.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and fled from officers on Black Rock Turnpike. Officers deployed spike strips in the area of Castle Avenue in an attempt to stop the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle ran over the spike strips, puncturing three of the vehicle's four tires. The vehicle then began driving in the wrong direction on the Kings Highway East Traffic Circle before entering the on-ramp for I-95, traveling northbound, Kalamaras said.

With the assistance of state police, officers pursued the vehicle on I-95 north before it exited in Bridgeport on Seaview Avenue. Bridgeport Police also assisted in the pursuit. The pursuit remained at a low rate of speed due to the vehicle's punctured tires, police said.

Police then deployed spike strips on Seaview Avenue, which the vehicle drove over before once again entering the on-ramp onto I-95, traveling northbound. At this time, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the grass median. The pursuit lasted approximately five miles, the chief said.

The driver, later identified as the 17-year-old of Hamden in New Haven County, and a 15-year-od, of Meriden, also in New Haven County, allegedly exited the vehicle and ran across the lanes of traffic, police said.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers located the two juvenile suspects and placed them under arrest without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized two 9mm semi-automatic handguns along with a high capacity (30 round) magazine. The guns did not have a serial number and are believed to be what is referred to as “ghost guns," Kalamaras said.

Officers also seized three bags containing a white, loose rock-like substance that is believed to be crack cocaine and 35 individually packaged white wax folds containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin, police said.

The teens were charged with larceny, resisting arrest, and various guns and drug charges.

The teens were transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center pending their arraignments at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Their identities will not be released due to their age.

