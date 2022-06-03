ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Maine hospital hires more staff, reopens pediatric, neonatal units

 4 days ago

Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center reopened its special care nursery and pediatric inpatient unit after...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

wgan.com

Governor Mills announces $4 million to fund health care scholarships and loan repayment

Governor Janet Mills today announced funding of $4 million for two initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining health care professionals in Maine. The first initiative, offered through the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME), provides student loan repayment assistance up to $75,000 for health care professionals in medicine, dentistry, and behavioral health and up to $40,000 for nursing educators. To be eligible for the assistance, recipients must be currently working in Maine or commit to working in Maine for at least three years.
MAINE STATE
Down East

We’re Only Beginning to Grapple with the Toxic Legacy of “Forever Chemicals”

One summer morning in 1992, Henry Perkins had finished milking his herd of 80 Dutch Belted cows and was on to other chores when a pickup truck pulled up to his Albion farm. The man who stepped out said he was with BFI Organics, a waste-management company, and he told Perkins about a new, free source of nutrients for his land. The Portland Water District needed a way to dispose of what the industry calls sludge, a by-product of wastewater treatment containing the residue of household, municipal, and human waste. The sludge would come mixed with lime, the man said, to raise the PH of the soil. Perkins was curious, and when he asked around in the days that followed, he found that other farmers he knew — good ones, in his estimation — were already using this new fertilizer.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine to pay nearly $400k to settle harassment lawsuit

WARREN, Maine — The State of Maine is paying $395,000 to a former corrections officer after she sued the Department of Corrections for gender harassment. Autumn Dinsmore filed the lawsuit in July 2021. She resigned as a corrections officer in June of this year as part of the settlement. She promised to not apply for any Maine Department of Corrections jobs for 10 years, but the state agreed to provide her with a job reference. The lawsuit itself was also dismissed as part of the settlement.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New donor milk depot opens in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
US News and World Report

Worker Dies in Structure Collapse in Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
ROCKLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Reminder to Maine Turnpike Drivers Approaching State Police Officers

Hands down, the Maine Turnpike is one of the coolest roads to drive, period. Nevermind in just Maine, nevermind in New England as a whole, we're talking overall. First off, unless it's the summer weekend rush to the beach, there's rarely much traffic on it. Secondly, you can't beat a highway that has a 70 mph speed limit (except the 75 and 80 mph roads found on midwest highways). It's a near-perfect road to cruise up and down, except for one reason.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Lewiston Public Works Paints Rainbow Crosswalk For Pride Month

On Monday, the City of Lewiston installed a rainbow crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month, thanks to the Lewiston Public Works crew. Rainbow crosswalks are painted in many cities and towns in Maine and across the nation, standing as a visual reminder of the need for inclusion and equality of those in the LGBTQ community and celebrating our friends and family in that community.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine toddler revived from apparent overdose, mother charged

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A 1 1/2-year-old boy is recovering after an apparent drug overdose in Lewiston. Police were called to a home on Knox Street at about 9:45 Sunday night where they say they found the child “lifeless.” While officers started to try to revive the boy, a witness said he may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another drug. Officers then administered Narcan and the child began to regain consciousness.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two seriously injured in building collapse at Naples restaurant

NAPLES, Maine — Two people were reportedly injured in a building collapse Tuesday afternoon at Captain Jack's Restaurant in Naples, the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office said in a release. Shane Malloy, 44, was considered seriously injured after being reportedly pinned under the structure. Malloy was first transported to Bridgeton...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman living with ALS returns home after 89 days in hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s always good to be home, especially after being away for a long time. Imagine being in the hospital and being able to go home but you can’t; not because you haven’t been cleared to leave but because of the lack of nurses and caregivers to help you when you get there.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

After neighborhood pushback on Roux's B&M site, developer scales back proposal

In response to critical public feedback, the nonprofit developing the Roux Institute's Portland campus has scaled down the proposed complex to reduce the overall square footage by 27% and reduce the maximum building height to 170 feet. The plans for the campus had garnered complaints from the community about traffic,...
Kool AM

A Walk Inside This Maine Mansion Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Maine has its fair share of homes that date back to the mid-1800s. If you scroll through real estate websites, you'll realize that these houses are fairly common. Most of them are large farmhouses that were built after 1865, when Maine experienced a post-Civil War housing boom. Homes that date...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

No charges expected in fatal Augusta crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Augusta will not face charges. According to the Portland Press Herald, 31-year-old Stephen Moore was killed Friday morning on Route 3 in Augusta. Police said his Mazda pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Mazda SUV being driven by 73-year-old Donald Chimera of Augusta. Police say Chimera will not be charged with anything.
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Two workers seriously injured in Naples construction accident

Two construction workers suffered life-threatening wounds when a building they were working on collapsed in Naples on Tuesday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says crew members were working at Captain Jack’s Restaurant just before 1 p.m. when the building collapsed. 44-year-old Shane Malloy of West Gardiner was pinned...
NAPLES, ME

