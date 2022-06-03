ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Lackawanna County man charged with the murder of his wife after 9-year-long investigation

By Zachary Smith
FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man has been arrested following a death investigation that started in 2013.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 56-year-old Bruno Rocuba has been charged in the shooting death of his wife, Melissa Rocuba.

The release states, that on August 6 2013, Bruno called 911 stating that his wife had been accidentally shot in the head and he had been shot in the hand.

Bruno told police that he and Melissa had been having an argument involving going to a shooting range, and during the argument and handgun they owned went off while it was being put away, hitting Bruno in the hand and Melissa in the head.

Melissa died four days later in the hospital.

In February of 2022, the Rocuba’s daughter, Chelsea, was re-interviewed and informed police that Melissa had told her several months prior to the shooting that Bruno had pulled a gun on her because she refused to have sex with him.

Chelsea also told police that Bruno told her several months after the shooting that he was just trying to scare he with the gun, but when he shoved her, it went off.

Melissa’s sister, Joann Shockley, was also interviewed by police around the same time as Chelsea. She informed police that Melissa had told her that Bruno had committed multiple infidelities and had pulled a gun on her during a dispute related to a pet rabbit.

Police also interviewed the Rocuba’s neighbor, who stated his wife was having an affair with Bruno and caught her in bed with him shortly after the shooting had occurred.

During the investigation it also came to light that Melissa was the beneficiary of a casino jackpot winning of $1.15 million that her mother had won. The winnings were being split between Melissa and her sister Joann.

When Melissa died, records state that Bruno had the money paid out to himself only, instead of splitting it among his daughters as he was supposed to.

Bruno was arrested Friday morning, he faces charges of criminal homicide and theft.

