Juneau, Alaska (ANN) - The Alaska State Troopers have opened an investigation into the death of a Wasilla woman found near her Big Lake cabin. According to Alaska Native News, the search for 38-year-old Stacy Jacobson was initiated after family members reported her missing on Friday morning. They reported to troopers that they had last seen her on May 31st, and despite searching, were unable to locate her.

23 HOURS AGO