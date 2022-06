Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...

