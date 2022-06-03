Buc-ee's owner donates $50 million for hospitality entrepreneurship program at Texas AM

Gig 'em, Aggies! Texas A&M University announced in a news release Thursday that former student Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, also known as the owner of Buc-ee's, is donating $50 million toward establishing what will be known as the Aplin Center.

"When Beaver Aplin does something, it's never halfway!" said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. "The love he has and shows for Texas A&M and Aggies is inspirational and appreciated. This is an awesome gift and will position Texas A&M to become the top hospitality program in the nation."

According to the university, the Aplin Center will provide new university programs in hospitality, retail studies, and food product development. This facility will house product development laboratories and food tasting centers.

"Arch 'Beaver' Aplin is a true visionary and one of the most creative entrepreneurs I have known," Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks said. "He remains connected to his university, speaking to many students who share his passion for business and product development. Through this generous gift, he is creating a living, learning laboratory that will provide transformational opportunities for our students. The Aplin Center will positively impact Aggies for generations to come."

Aplin, one of the school's most successful entrepreneurs, said Banks' vision of a world-class hospitality entrepreneurship program is "just what Texas A&M needs and I'm proud to have an opportunity to be involved."

"We want to create a learning, gathering space on the A&M campus that exemplifies hospitality," Aplin said. "A place where people come together. A place where the Aggie culture can thrive, a happy place."

Aplin's $50 million contribution to build the Aplin Center is one of the largest gifts A&M has received from a single donor, the university said.