Houston, TX

2nd man arrested and charged with murder in February shooting, HPD says

 4 days ago

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened on Feb. 5 in northwest Houston, police say.

Gregory Pellum was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of killing 39-year-old Oscar Smith III.

At about 6:45 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a person down at 1174 Chamboard Lane.

Upon arrival, police found Smith unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the green Toyota Highlander that was caught on camera being used to leave Smith's body at the home on Chamboard Lane.

Police say Shannon Washington was driving the SUV that was found with multiple bullet holes and blood inside.

Washington was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with tampering with evidence.

Detectives believe that Smith was involved in a separate drug-related shooting at 838 Oak Street that left two people dead that same day and was later shot by Pellum while fleeing the scene.

