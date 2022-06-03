ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Direct Support Professional-Community Entry Services

wrrnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a job that makes a difference?. Community Entry Services is seeking dedicated employees...

wrrnetwork.com

Comments / 0

capcity.news

Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Paving scheduled on Twin Creek highway improvements southeast of Lander

Roadway work is scheduled to begin this week on US287/WY789 southeast of Lander near Twin Creek. “The contractor will begin shoulder work operations between mileposts 74 to 64,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Pavement milling is scheduled, beginning Wednesday, June 8, with paving expected to begin Monday, June 13.”
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

BLM Lander planning fuels and habitat projects on Green Mountain

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office has developed a five-year plan for vegetation treatments in the Green Mountain area to enhance wildlife habitat, improve forest and rangeland health, and reduce hazardous fuels. Work may begin this summer and continue for several years, in coordination with the State of Wyoming, Fremont County Firewise and private area landowners.
LANDER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 30-June 3, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 30-June 3, 2022. Sean Wyatt Davidson, 24, to Shayla Alison Trigg, 23, both of Rock Springs. Joseph Samuel Bernal, 28, to Michelle Anne Cukale, 26, both of Rock Springs. Bobby Allen Lake, 50, to Tricia...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Frederick Paul Black Jr.

Frederick Paul Black Jr was born in Rawlins, Wyoming June 27, 1937 to Frederick Paul Black and Frances Willard Back. He died peacefully May 28, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. Fred attended elementary and high school in Rawlins, lettering in several sports, including football. He played trumpet in band and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a PhD in Economics.
RAWLINS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Meet the Dirt bags

LANDER – As if there wasn’t enough good baseball around the towns of Lander and Riverton there will soon be another team to join the ranks, the Dirtbags, under the 307 Baseball Academy much like the River City Trash Pandas. Part of that Trash Pandas’ staff is Jared...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

CWC names new Golf Coach

RIVERTON – After an up and down season for the Central Wyoming College golf teams this past season, filled with emotion and anguish for some Rustler golfers, the team has finally landed on a new head coach to take over for interim head coach Jorden James. James came in...
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Don Webber

Don Webber died peacefully at his home on May 30, 2022. Donald Kirk Webber was born April 25th, 1952 to Alfred Edward Webber and Hildegarde Emma Helwig Webber in New Haven, Connecticut. He spent his childhood in Wakefield, Massachusetts. He remained close to some of his childhood friends throughout the rest of his life. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1970, and with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Massachusetts in 1980.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Casper Police Found Justified In Fatal Shooting Evansville Man In March

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
CASPER, WY
kolomkobir.com

A cattle ranch in Wyoming sold by Mason Morse Ranch

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

SNF: Portions of the Loop Road to Open This Afternoon

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will open portions of Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, this afternoon, Wednesday, June 8th. The Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will open on the northern end from Sinks Canyon to Burnt Gulch and on the southern end from South Pass to Maxon Basin.
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY

