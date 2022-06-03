ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP Congressman Suggests Incredibly Unlikely Way To Make Trump President Again

By David Moye
 4 days ago

A Republican congressman running to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate released a five-point platform on Thursday that is highly, highly unlikely to ever be successful ― unless its goal is simply to troll Twitter users.

Rep. Billy Long’s platform is a doozy and relies on a very improbable plan of getting Vice President Kamala Harris to resign so that President Joe Biden can appoint Donald Trump as her replacement — and then resign so that Trump can take office once again.

Oh, and Long wants to finish the Keystone XL pipeline and the U.S.-Mexico border wall as well.

Yes, that’s the plan. And here’s the original post in all its unformatted glory.

Long probably won’t be able to convince Harris to resign the second-highest office in the land. He also is unlikely to convince Biden to appoint “the former guy” as his vice president and to then resign so Trump can take over.

But if Long’s goal was to be mocked on social media, he succeeded masterfully.

Twitter users thoroughly mocked his “platform,” wondering whether he intended to troll them or pander to low-information voters.

Others thoughtfully added missing planks to Long’s dubious platform.

Others thought Long’s tweet was more of an inadvertent cautionary tale for others.

Long seems to be on a roll with making outrageous statements.

Recently, he told a Missouri radio station that the current rash of mass shootings can be traced back to when abortion became legal nationwide.

“When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said. “Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Missouri.”

“So something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was OK to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”

Whether his hot takes win him a seat in the Senate remains to be seen. He currently only appeals to 8% of GOP voters, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

