ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Habitat for Humanity will discuss senior home repair program at next Ward 4 meeting

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PQLR_0fzkt4Ax00

Councilman Russ Neal will host the next Ward 4 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.

Drew Hall, the vice president and chief operating officer of Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, will present about the organization's senior home repair program.

A city representative will also be in attendance to share information about how the recently installed speed tables are assigned to residential areas.

For more information, contact Neal at 330-212-3034.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland nursing home workers demand reform

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing home workers with SEIU District 1199 have announced their plan to join the national day of action on Wednesday, calling for reforms in staffing, quality and affordable wages/care for nursing home workers. District 1199 will be standing in front of Menorah Park Nursing Home to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

LeBron James foundation to open new medical center

Previously aired video shows plans for House Three Thirty in Akron AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The LeBron James Family Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a medical center offering medical, dental, and optometry care in the Akron community. The I PROMISE HealthQuarters, at 533 Market Street, is slated to open in 2023. The center will […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Summit County, OH
Society
County
Summit County, OH
News-Herald.com

Micah Specialty Foods designated Community Champion by Citizens Bank

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a three-part series looking at the businesses in The News-Herald’s readership area that are receiving $10,000 awards from Citizens Bank and what they are doing with the funding. The recent Citizens Bank recognition of Micah Specialty Foods as a Small Business...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Home#Home Repair#Charity
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Forecast to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Walt

The inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walter Stinson Community Park. Performers will include Forecast, the Cleveland Corral Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, poet Raja Belle Freeman, and dancers from Nova’s Performing Arts Center. There will be a history presentation from Cleveland Municipal Court Jude Charles L. Patton, Jr., and a Juneteenth Fashion Show from New York’s Fashion for All Foundation.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurants downsizing because of takeout, staff shortages

PARMA, Ohio — Twisted Taino Owner Jose Melendez has had to shrink and move his business over the last two years. “Ever since COVID, people got the hang of takeout. Here at Twisted Taino, we’re still building our dining area, so we’re still considered to be a takeout location," Melendez said.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker school superintendent offers end-of-year reflections and updates

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Despite some setbacks incurred by way of the pandemic, the Shaker schools continue working toward a reconfigured goal of “inclusive learning excellence.”. The district did make strides in the 2021-22 school year through its strategic plan “built on the twin pillars of educational equity and...
Brown on Cleveland

The Illuminating Company Unkempt Property Frustrates Cleveland Ward One Residents

Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy