JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri, on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued and executed after it was brought to the attention of the authorities that animals were being neglected and abused at a puppy mill in the northwestern part of the county. The exact location was not specified.

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO