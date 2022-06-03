Warrensburg CSD lands summer leadership camp

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Students at Warrensburg Central School District are on a list with just 10 other school districts in the U.S. On Friday, the school district announced a camp-school partnership, which brings with it a weeklong lakeside day camp for its students.

Camp Echo Lake in Warrensburg will host a week-long day camp, serving between 50 and 100 Warrensburg students entering grades 7-9. The partnership is between Warrensburg and the American Camp Association, as well as the National Summer Learning Association, which provided $25,000 in funding for the program. The two groups provide funding to 10 school districts every year for opportunities like this.

“It is really exciting to be one of the ten schools selected in the nation,” said Warrensburg Superintendent Amy Langworthy. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students, and we are fortunate to live in an area with strong school and community partnerships.”

Students will be given the chance to take part in athletic programs, performing arts, and of course, aquatic sports. Kids will have chances for three activities in the morning, two more in the afternoon, and a chance to enjoy the lake every day.

Kids who attend also get started on leadership development tracks that will then continue into the school year. Activities are built into the camp schedule to develop leadership skills, including communication, role modeling, respect, responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Camp Echo Lake is delighted to continue to partner with Warrensburg Schools and is thrilled to host this new camp,” said Camp Echo Lake owner and director Tony Stein. “The success of all of Warrensburg School’s enrichment programs is a direct result of the wonderful teachers and terrific kids involved.”

Camp Echo Lake is a family-run summer sleepaway camp. It has been in operation in Warrensburg since 1946.

