ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

Warrensburg CSD lands summer leadership camp

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2xdF_0fzkrcyi00

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Students at Warrensburg Central School District are on a list with just 10 other school districts in the U.S. On Friday, the school district announced a camp-school partnership, which brings with it a weeklong lakeside day camp for its students.

Camp Echo Lake in Warrensburg will host a week-long day camp, serving between 50 and 100 Warrensburg students entering grades 7-9. The partnership is between Warrensburg and the American Camp Association, as well as the National Summer Learning Association, which provided $25,000 in funding for the program. The two groups provide funding to 10 school districts every year for opportunities like this.

“It is really exciting to be one of the ten schools selected in the nation,” said Warrensburg Superintendent Amy Langworthy. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students, and we are fortunate to live in an area with strong school and community partnerships.”

Students will be given the chance to take part in athletic programs, performing arts, and of course, aquatic sports. Kids will have chances for three activities in the morning, two more in the afternoon, and a chance to enjoy the lake every day.

Kids who attend also get started on leadership development tracks that will then continue into the school year. Activities are built into the camp schedule to develop leadership skills, including communication, role modeling, respect, responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ticonderoga vying for a share of DRI funding

“Camp Echo Lake is delighted to continue to partner with Warrensburg Schools and is thrilled to host this new camp,” said Camp Echo Lake owner and director Tony Stein. “The success of all of Warrensburg School’s  enrichment programs is a direct result of the wonderful teachers and terrific kids involved.”

Camp Echo Lake is a family-run summer sleepaway camp. It has been in operation in Warrensburg since 1946.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

SUNY Adirondacks to help veterans program grow

SUNY Adirondack announced this week that the college will be working with local counties to expand a program for residents who are veterans of military service. An existing peer-to-peer support program is set to grow by hiring a new coordinator, better compile clinical resources, and more.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrensburg, NY
Education
City
Ticonderoga, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany, Schenectady & Troy announce settlement

The cities of Albany, Schenectady and Troy have announced a financial settlement against a large mortgage lender. It's being seen as one victory in a larger ongoing battle against so-called zombie properties.
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Revving up Lake George Americade 2022

The annual Americade motorcycle festival roared into action on Tuesday. The festival brings thousands of riders to the Lake George area to ride the roads, and enjoy the lake. According to organizer Christian Dutcher, riders are feeling more ready to come out again than ever - and more than the off-season Americade in 2021.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Leadership Skills#A Camp#Sleepaway Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul Signs Bill Unlocking Underutilized Hotel Space

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill today to allow underutilized hotel space to convert to permanent housing. The new law allows hotels that are located within four hundred feet of areas that allow residential use, to operate as permanent spaces. "As New York's housing crisis continues...
LIFESTYLE
NEWS10 ABC

Info session coming for Glens Falls’ market project

The city of Glens Falls' $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds has been used, in large part, for a project several years in the making. Next Monday, the public will have two opportunities to find out what's next for the city's Market Center project, targeting a now long-vacant spot on South Street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy