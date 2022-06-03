New Tim Horton’s Restaurant opened in Greece on W. Ridge Rd.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Tim Horton’s announced they celebrated the grand opening of a new restaurant Friday in Greece.

The restaurant opened at 2037 West Ridge Road and officials celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials from the restaurant also said that they are offering packs of Timbits for $1 and gave away $10 gift cards to the first 100 customers who visited the restaurant, while supplies last.

