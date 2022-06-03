ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Pacific Coast Charter School graduates 53

By Johanna Miller
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 1 graduates from Pacific Coast Charter School (PCCS) marched into the Henry J. Mello Center to celebrate their accomplishments and the end of their high school journey. But for valedictorian Solei Gonzalez, the ceremony came a full semester after finishing all of her graduation requirements. “I actually...

