Flint, MI

MI man with ammunition, body armor arrested near US Capitol

 4 days ago
A 53-year-old Michigan man was arrested on Friday after he reportedly was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition outside of the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police say around 5 a.m. an officer started talking to the man who had reportedly parked near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol. Police say he presented officers with a fake badge that had “Department of the INTERPOL” printed on it. He also reportedly said he was a criminal investigator with the agency that officers determined was false.

The man was identified as Jerome Felipe from Flint. Police say he is a retired police officer from New York.

Felipe, police say, gave officers permission to search his vehicle and that’s when they found the BB gun, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition. Police say no real guns were discovered.

Felipe is now facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.

