Fort Worth, TX

Brad Johnson, Melrose Place Actor, Dies at 62

 4 days ago
Brad Johnson, known for his role in Melrose Place, died on February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 62. Johnson passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19, his representative, Linda McAlister confirmed...

Texas State
