Brad Johnson, Melrose Place Actor, Dies at 62

Jimmy Kimmel is curious about what his future post-Jimmy Kimmel Live! might look like, but could that mean the end of the late night show?. On Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the host discussed his plans for the future, as his contract for the long-running late night show is up in 2023. "I wish I knew I was gonna do," he said. "I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO