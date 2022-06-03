1 teenager killed in Coosa County crash
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A teenager was killed in a wreck outside Sylacauga in Coosa County Wednesday night.
Brighton Clary, 17, was a passenger on an ATV when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before flipping over at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on Pelican Lane, approximately 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga.
Neither the driver nor Clary were wearing a seatbelt.
Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
