ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

1 teenager killed in Coosa County crash

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQvLu_0fzkq5Ej00

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A teenager was killed in a wreck outside Sylacauga in Coosa County Wednesday night.

1 killed in shooting at Seafood King in Homewood

Brighton Clary, 17, was a passenger on an ATV when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before flipping over at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on Pelican Lane, approximately 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga.

Neither the driver nor Clary were wearing a seatbelt.

Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Man reported missing died in west Alabama crash

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Aliceville died in a west Alabama crash. 64-year-old Ray Charles Lewis was last seen June first. Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says Lewis was walking down a Tuscaloosa area interstate when he was struck by a vehicle. Lewis did not...
ALICEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Brenda L. Barefield, 55, was seriously injured when the 2009 Scion XD she was driving crossed the centerline, veered off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Barefield was transported to Prattville Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in ATV accident

An Alabama juvenile has died due to injuries sustained in a Wednesday evening Coosa County ATV accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a release the accident occured on Pelican Lane in Coosa County about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga. “The 17-year-old was seriously injured when the 2017...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reports that Marie Smith, 56, was fatally injured when the 2004 Mitsubishi Galant she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Alabama 10, approximately 13 miles west of Greenville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Sports
Sylacauga, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Sylacauga, AL
Coosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Coosa County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Sports
Sylacauga, AL
Accidents
County
Coosa County, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Ensley Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-20/59 EB before Exit 120 Ensley Avenue/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. All four lanes and the shoulders were blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler. ALGO Traffic asked drivers to use an alternate route and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Longtime Jefferson County deputy Chad Allinder dies at 50

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has died following a recent illness. Deputy Chad Allinder, 50, died Sunday after a “brief and sudden illness,” the JCSO reported. He had worked for the department for 18 years. “Chad was known for his mischievous personality and never met a stranger,” […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Wiat#Atv#Highway Patrol Division
CBS 42

Family of missing Pickens County man searching for answers

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County mother is desperate for answers in her son’s disappearance more than a year ago. Paige Fields wants to know what happened to her 31-year-old son Preston Peeks, he has been missing since leaving his home in Reform in February 2021. “We need closure, it’s really hard not knowing […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect in Alabama murder arrested near Canadian border

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday. Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama, Blanks said. Mitchell […]
SELMA, AL
Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com

Man dead, woman seriously injured in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Ensley after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said west precinct officers responded to 1100 block of 40th Street after ShotSpotter recorded 21 shots fired in the area around 3 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers found a white van struck multiple times by gunfire with two adult victims inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/30/22 to 06/05/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/30/22 to 06/05/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 104 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 45 misdemeanor arrests. There were 17 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 29 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were three felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests and no warrants served.
WTOK-TV

Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) -A 38-year-old man is charged in connection with a stolen vehicle out of Alabama. Authorities say Cedric Silliman was arrested at a local gas station. Patrol deputies were able to recognize the car at the Lauderdale gas station. They ran the license plate number for confirmation. That’s when they learned it was stolen from the Birmingham area several days before.
LAUDERDALE, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy