Minot, ND

Body found in Souris River identified as missing Minot man

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The body found last week in the Souris River has been identified as Ashlan Garcia, a Minot man missing since April.

Earlier this week, Minot police “tentatively” identified the body as Garcia’s. Friday, it was confirmed as his.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say no foul play is suspected.

His body was found in the river on Friday, May 27 by people who were kayaking.

Garcia was reported missing by his family the week of April 18. A press release from Minot police asking for the public’s assistance in the search for Garcia was sent out nearly a month later, on May 11. In the press release, police said Garcia left his home without his phone or wallet.

