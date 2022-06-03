ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County man wanted for burglary

By Ashlyn Williams
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree.

The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd.

RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

If you have any information, please contac the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

WRDW-TV

One person injured by Cherokee Drive shooting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday evening, Aiken County deputies responded to Cherokee Drive near Hill Street in reference to a shooting. Dispatch confirms the call came in at 8:41 p.m. At least one person was shot and taken to Augusta University by a personal vehicle, according to Captain Eric Abdullah...
CLEARWATER, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect’s name revealed in Allendale shooting last week

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week. SLED’s assistance was requested by Allendale Police Chief Lawrence Wiggins in the investigation of Wednesday night’s shooting. Riddle...
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Man charged with rape in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after being charged with rape. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Spaulding, 49, was arrested on Friday, June 3rd and was charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime. According to the incident […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Pair of murder-suicides adds to anguish in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating two murder-suicides in Aiken County within a couple of days. The latest one was at a home in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville. The call came in around 7:47 Friday night. When deputies arrived, they...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Body Found in Savannah River

Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County authorities renew attention on missing man

BURKE COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - For six years, a Burke County family has prayed, waited, and searched for answers in the disappearance of Simon Powell. He was last seen on June 1, 2016. The next day investigators found his white Ford pickup truck burned. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is upping the reward...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
