Richmond County man wanted for burglary
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree.
The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd.RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road
If you have any information, please contac the RCSO at 706-821-1020.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0