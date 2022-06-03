Richmond County man wanted for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree.

The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd.

If you have any information, please contac the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

