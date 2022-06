CASPER, Wyo. — Eight horses found new homes through a wild horse and burro adoption event held by the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming on Saturday, June 4. Over 100 people were able to take a free wagon ride during the adoption event to see resident wild horses at the Wind River Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture near Lander, BLM Wyoming said via Facebook on Monday. The wagon rides also gave people the opportunity to learn more about off-range pastures the BLM contracts to care for wild horses and burros.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO