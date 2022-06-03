New Classic Georgian Colonial Home with Curb Appeal
4 days ago
Located in sought after White Oaks in Edina, Minnesota, this elegant home with Neoclassical architecture is set amidst a backdrop of majestic oak and pine trees. The classical rounded portico with Doric columns features elegant details such as a patterned wood ceiling and...
Eden Prairie Parks Director Jay Lotthammer has been saddled with finding a home for the legendary Flying Red Horse, and, though it’s hard to believe, it is not the first “forever home” he’s had to find for a horse. It’s actually the third. When he was Brooklyn Park’s director of parks and recreation, a resident [...]
This Shorewood mansion really comes into its own as the weather turns warm, with its main level living areas opening up to panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka. The just-listed, 5,805 square-foot home at 25501 Birch Bluff Road is situated on the southern shore of Upper Lake Minnetonka, and is on the market for $5.75 million.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
Samarkand Offers a Taste of Uzbekistan in Plymouth. The United States is a melting pot of cultures, and in a small strip mall in the southeast corner of Plymouth, visitors can get a taste from a country located more than 6,000 miles away. “I think that’s one of the beautiful...
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
Customers will get their first experience of the first ever Taco Bell Defy when it opens in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The new concept restaurant, which resembles more of a drive-thru bank than a takeout, features four lanes with food delivered to customers via vertical lifts that takes orders from the kitchen down a chute to the drive-thru kiosk.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Not too long ago Jeremiah Wilson was homeless and down to his last dollar, but these days he’s hard at work for a local construction company all thanks to a chance encounter that’s left both sides much better off. "I had no income before...
I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. Money magazine included...
During the month of June, baby birds are abundant. Listen for incessant chirping as these baby birds plead for their parents to bring them food. June hatchlings include American robins, Baltimore orioles, Eastern bluebirds, gray catbirds, chipping sparrows, house finches, purple martins, mourning doves, house wrens, barn swallows and tree swallows.
This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
Back in 2021, we spoke with Gretchen Culver of Minneapolis-based Rocket Science Events and Minne Weddings about the wedding industry and, specifically, about her pivot to planning mini weddings for couples. While business has picked up since we last spoke, Culver has also encountered challenges related to inflation and supply...
Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
(FOX 9) - More than 150 trees have been marked for removal along Cleveland Avenue in both Falcon Heights and St. Paul, but before they’re gone tree lovers will hold a funeral for them – or perhaps a celebration. According to Ramsey County officials, Cleveland Avenue will be...
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10. That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
