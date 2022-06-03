ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

New Classic Georgian Colonial Home with Curb Appeal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in sought after White Oaks in Edina, Minnesota, this elegant home with Neoclassical architecture is set amidst a backdrop of majestic oak and pine trees. The classical rounded portico with Doric columns features elegant details such as a patterned wood ceiling and...

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie to get its horse back

Eden Prairie Parks Director Jay Lotthammer has been saddled with finding a home for the legendary Flying Red Horse, and, though it’s hard to believe, it is not the first “forever home” he’s had to find for a horse. It’s actually the third. When he was Brooklyn Park’s director of parks and recreation, a resident [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
Edina, MN
KEYC

City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
Power 96

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

No feathers on a baby? Help it back to its nest

During the month of June, baby birds are abundant. Listen for incessant chirping as these baby birds plead for their parents to bring them food. June hatchlings include American robins, Baltimore orioles, Eastern bluebirds, gray catbirds, chipping sparrows, house finches, purple martins, mourning doves, house wrens, barn swallows and tree swallows.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
marketplace.org

Business for mini weddings is booming

Back in 2021, we spoke with Gretchen Culver of Minneapolis-based Rocket Science Events and Minne Weddings about the wedding industry and, specifically, about her pivot to planning mini weddings for couples. While business has picked up since we last spoke, Culver has also encountered challenges related to inflation and supply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10. That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online...
EDINA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

