Cathy Stanley, 70, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 83-year-old Patricia Carver Sanders, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, June 9 at 4pm at the Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life for 64-year-old Wilda “Von” Yvonne Davis-Hamilton of Hopkinsville will be Friday, June 10, at 2:00 p.m. at her residence located at 138 Terry Lane, Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Library has some exciting events coming up this summer for all ages. June 1 was the first official day of Summer Reading and there will be different events each week this summer. Executive Director DeeAnna Sova says the library will hold Epic Hour every Tuesday from 5-6pm...
There are a variety of events coming up in the community this month with Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex and through the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department. Hopkinsville athlete Derek Smith will be bringing his annual soccer camp back to the Sportsplex from June 13-17. Registration can be found on...
A Hopkinsville woman reported electronics stolen from her home on North McPherson Avenue Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say two televisions along with an Xbox one were taken from the home sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. The items have a total value of $1,600. No arrest has been made but...
Several fishing poles were reported stolen on East 1st Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 15 fishing poles with reels were taken without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $1,000. No arrest has been made.
A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
Diane Kay Duncan, 75, formerly of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born July 25, 1946, in Fenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Bruce F. and Christina Louise (Braun) Marsh. Diane was a master gardener and loved gardening. She also loved crafting, collecting, and spending...
A woman was injured in a crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and East 14th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia Street when he failed to stop at the traffic light and was struck by an eastbound bus driven by 38-year-old David Stovall of Hopkinsville.
Trigg County Schools will soon have a third school resource officer following action by Cadiz City Council Tuesday night. During Tuesday’s Cadiz City Council meeting Chief Wiggins laid out the need for a third school resource officer following a Tuesday meeting with Trigg County School officials in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting two people out of the back window of the van. A tractor-trailer that was behind...
A Cadiz man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Lyon County over the weekend. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to the crash on KY 275, about 15 miles south of Eddyville shortly before 11:30 Saturday morning. Chief Deputy Adams’ investigation revealed 71-year old Gary S. Hix was pulling out of Dryden Creek Road onto KY 274 when he encountered some loose gravel and lost control of his motorcycle before running off the road and traveling down an embankment.
A wreck on Interstate 24 near the Pennyrile Parkway exit led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville man Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Timothy Gibbs who had struck a guardrail and had a band around his arm. After a search of his vehicle,...
The Pennyrile region received good news last week that showed jobless rates dropping throughout the nine-county area in the first four months of 2022. However, the April numbers almost mirror those from the same month last year. Christian County’s April unemployment rate was 5.2% compared to 5.5% in January. It...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on East 1st Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Clifford Campbell was stopped for not having a rear windshield and during the stop, he was found to not have insurance and a DUI suspended license.
Campers and volunteer leaders from Trigg County are among those attending the Western Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs this week. County 4-H Extension Agent Shelly Crawford says the 4-Hers and volunteers are ready for a great week. Among those heading to camp are some first-timers. Several returning 4-H campers...
A man was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the tractor-trailer was northbound when the driver 34-year-old Soyunov Dovran of Illinois lost control and it overturned, blocking both northbound lanes of traffic. Dovran was...
Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
A Crofton man was charged with possession of drugs and resisting arrest after being given a trespass warning for a Hopkinsville business Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Dodge Store on West 7th Street to give 40-year-old Bailey Brasher a trespass warning and he was found to have a warrant out of Hopkins County. He reportedly resisted arrest and poured out a liquid believed to be heroin after he was taken into custody he was also found to have a spoon and a needle with a residue and blood on it.
