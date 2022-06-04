Cathy Stanley, 70, of Hopkinsville

A Cadiz man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Lyon County over the weekend. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to the crash on KY 275, about 15 miles south of Eddyville shortly before 11:30 Saturday morning. Chief Deputy Adams’ investigation revealed 71-year old Gary S. Hix was pulling out of Dryden Creek Road onto KY 274 when he encountered some loose gravel and lost control of his motorcycle before running off the road and traveling down an embankment.

