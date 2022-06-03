Fetterman had a previously undisclosed heart condition

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman greets supporters at a campaign stop, Tuesday, May 10, in Greensburg, Pa. | Keith Srakocic/AP Photo

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman revealed Friday afternoon that he has a previously undisclosed heart condition, which is why doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator into his heart last month.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, released a letter from his physician that said he was diagnosed with "a decreased heart pump" in 2017 after he came in because his feet were swelling.

The Fetterman campaign had said previously that the pacemaker was helping regulate his atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm also known as A-fib, which led to his stroke in May. But outside doctors said that defibrilators are not used to treat A-fib, and questioned if he had another heart condition.

Ramesh Chandra, Fetterman's cardiologist, said in the letter that Fetterman did not follow doctor’s orders after the 2017 appointment. Chandra also diagnosed Fetterman with atrial fibrillation at the time.

"I had prescribed medications along with improved diet and exercise and asked him to follow up again in the following months. Instead, I did not see him again until yesterday. John did not go to any doctor for 5 years and did not continue taking his medications."

His doctor added that he saw Fetterman in a follow-up visit on Thursday, and told the lieutenant governor that while A-fib caused his stroke, "he also has a condition called cardiomyopathy, which is why doctors in Lancaster chose to implant the device."

Fetterman said in a statement that, “As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously. The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

Chandra said Fetterman is "well compensated and stable" and "if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he'll be fine."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.