ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Fetterman had a previously undisclosed heart condition

By Holly Otterbein
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NgqZ_0fzkmUXt00
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman greets supporters at a campaign stop, Tuesday, May 10, in Greensburg, Pa. | Keith Srakocic/AP Photo

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman revealed Friday afternoon that he has a previously undisclosed heart condition, which is why doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator into his heart last month.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, released a letter from his physician that said he was diagnosed with "a decreased heart pump" in 2017 after he came in because his feet were swelling.

The Fetterman campaign had said previously that the pacemaker was helping regulate his atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm also known as A-fib, which led to his stroke in May. But outside doctors said that defibrilators are not used to treat A-fib, and questioned if he had another heart condition.

Ramesh Chandra, Fetterman's cardiologist, said in the letter that Fetterman did not follow doctor’s orders after the 2017 appointment. Chandra also diagnosed Fetterman with atrial fibrillation at the time.

"I had prescribed medications along with improved diet and exercise and asked him to follow up again in the following months. Instead, I did not see him again until yesterday. John did not go to any doctor for 5 years and did not continue taking his medications."

His doctor added that he saw Fetterman in a follow-up visit on Thursday, and told the lieutenant governor that while A-fib caused his stroke, "he also has a condition called cardiomyopathy, which is why doctors in Lancaster chose to implant the device."

Fetterman said in a statement that, “As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously. The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

Chandra said Fetterman is "well compensated and stable" and "if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he'll be fine."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Comments / 13

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'I almost died': Lt. Gov. John Fetterman offers health update, saying stoke was 'completely preventable'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is offering an update on his health following a stroke and surgery to implant a pacemaker during last month's election.First learning of his A-fib diagnosis in 2017, Fetterman said he never followed up with his doctors or treatment and he calls that a mistake. "As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously," Fetterman said in a statement. "The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn't come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Greensburg, PA
Greensburg, PA
Government
FOXBusiness

Pennsylvania billionaire pumps $18M of his own money into contentious primary

A Pennsylvania billionaire has put millions of his own fortune behind key candidates in both political parties, according to reports. Jeffrey Yass is one of the wealthiest men in Pennsylvania, having made his fortune by parlaying gambling winnings into his wildly successful stock trading company, Susquehanna International Group. He has also dumped a combined $18 million into Pennsylvania primaries, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oxygen

Pennsylvania Stepmother Sentenced To Life In Prison For Starving 12-Year-Old To Death

A Pennsylvania woman convicted in the 2020 death of her malnourished 12-year-old stepson was handed a life sentence this week, prosecutors said. Kimberly Maurer was sentenced to life behind bars plus 10-20 years on Wednesday after her conviction in March on charges of first degree murder and child welfare endangerment in the death of her husband’s son, Maxwell Schollenberger. She’d originally been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of conspiracy.
ANNVILLE, PA
thefreshtoast.com

Can You Ask Your Doctor For A Cannabis Prescription Instead Of Painkillers?

Keep in mind that doctors are a wealth of knowledge, but medical marijuana and its benefits are a very new science and not all medical professionals are up to date with the latest developments. It is completely understandable to have skepticism towards prescription pain medication. America’s opioid crisis continues to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rhythm#Same Mistake
Medical News Today

What to know about Suboxone addiction

Suboxone is a prescription medication that treats opioid use disorder. It can help ease cravings and reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, if someone does not take it as their doctor prescribes, it can lead to misuse. Suboxone can help people recover from opioid use disorder, and most people use...
HEALTH
Fast Company

Pulse oximeters are racist, and that likely cost lives during COVID-19

When someone arrives at a hospital due to COVID-19 or just about any other issue, pulse oximeters are the go-to gadget to check how much oxygen is in their blood. Once it’s slipped on a patient’s finger and shining light through the skin, it quickly tells a clinician whether or not the person’s heart and lungs are supplying enough oxygen to meet the body’s needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

Meth: How long does it stay in the system?

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may cut opioid needs for oral mucositis pain during radiotherapy

For patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, higher doses of gabapentin are well tolerated and associated with delayed time to first opioid use for additional pain control during radiotherapy (RT), according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Network Open.
BUFFALO, NY
UPI News

Anti-overdose drug buprenorphine given to few Americans with opioid addiction

A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. This underuse of buprenorphine is "equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut. She is a professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy