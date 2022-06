FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is speaking out about the nearly $95 million the city received in Federal COVID Relief Funds and where we stand in the spending these funds. Both the Mayor's administration and Flint City Council held public input sessions to determine how The money should be spent and now, according to Mayor Neeley, they're acting on the answers they received.

