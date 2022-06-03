ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Fire Dept. addresses Lake Minnequa evacuation order confusion

By Krista Witiak
 4 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) addressed the community Friday about the miscommunication regarding pre-evacuation notices during Thursday’s fire near Lake Minnequa.

On Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department initially reported that the Lake Minnequa neighborhood was under pre-evacuation. However, according to a social media post from PFD, the Pueblo Fire Department says there was some confusion between agencies.

This brush fire that burned on the south side of Pueblo, west of I-25, and south of Lake Minnequa is now contained. No structures were threatened. The fire burned approximately 52 acres, according to PFD.

