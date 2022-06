An Orange County man has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges that he fraudulently obtained more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three sham companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 35, of Irvine, agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering in a plea agreement filed today in United States District Court. Budamala, who has agreed to forfeit his ill-gotten gains to the government, is scheduled to enter his guilty plea on June 21 before United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO