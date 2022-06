A Hall County work-release inmate who left the jail Monday, June 6, for a job interview is at large after removing his ankle monitor. Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville left the Hall County Jail on Barber Road at 5:45 p.m. for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville. Jail officials said they received a call from Pilgrim’s Pride at 6:20 p.m. saying Thomas never showed up for the appointment. At 6:25 p.m., the jail received an alert indicating Thomas’ ankle monitor had been removed.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO