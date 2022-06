Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:. In August of 2021, we were charged with engaging the community with the University’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) five-year strategic plan draft. We embarked on this effort throughout the fall semester and received 871 responses from individuals and 60 responses from groups. Thank you again to all who participated. Last semester, the community responses were compiled and analyzed. The quantitative data was managed by our Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment team, and we used an external consulting firm, Hanover Research, to compile and analyze the qualitative data.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO