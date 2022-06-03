Garden City parolee arrested with firearms, drugs
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man who was on parole was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department (GCPD).
Kansas Department of Corrections agents conducted a home visit to 20-year-old Jalen Paxson of Garden City in the 2800 block of Terrace Place. During a search of the home, officers found THC, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.Car full of teenage girls crashes after Kansas Highway Patrol chase
Paxon was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC.
An investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0