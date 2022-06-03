Son in custody after murder of his father in Bothell

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his father in Bothell on Friday morning, according to the Bothell Police Department.

At about 6:08 a.m. on June 3, Bothell police responded to a report of an injured man in the 3200 block of 211th Street Southeast.

According to police, the report said a man was injured after his adult son hit him with an unknown object.

When officers and medics arrived, they found the body of the 72-year-old man.

The son, a 35-year-old man, was immediately arrested, without incident, and booked in the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

