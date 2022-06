Epic Games will begin distributing its first blockchain game later this year thanks to a partnership with Web3 startup and game publisher Gala Games. The title, a Western-themed battle royale called Grit launching sometime in 2022, will be the first of such games to be featured on the Epic Game Store. The Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer said last year it would welcome crypto games if they followed some ground rules around legality and financial transparency.

