Prenatal exposure to antiseizure medication associated with increased risk of autism and intellectual disability

By Yuchen Dai, Michael Pratte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. In this population-based cohort study, prenatal exposure to topiramate and valproate monotherapy was associated with increased risk of autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability. 2. Antiseizure medication duotherapies, with the exception of lamotrigine with levetiracetam, were associated with neurodevelopmental disorders. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Antiseizure...

UPI News

Study ties menthol cigarettes to heavier smoking among teens

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighs banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, a new study strengthens the tie between mint-flavored tobacco and teen smoking. According to the survey, adolescents who began smoking using menthols tended to smoke an average of nearly three days more during a 30-day period than their peers who took up smoking using regular cigarettes. They also had a 38% higher risk of being a frequent smoker, and an 8% higher risk for nicotine dependency. At the same time, young smokers who switched from menthols to regular cigarettes tended to decrease their tobacco use afterwards.
FDA

