Prenatal exposure to antiseizure medication associated with increased risk of autism and intellectual disability

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighs banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, a new study strengthens the tie between mint-flavored tobacco and teen smoking. According to the survey, adolescents who began smoking using menthols tended to smoke an average of nearly three days more during a 30-day period than their peers who took up smoking using regular cigarettes. They also had a 38% higher risk of being a frequent smoker, and an 8% higher risk for nicotine dependency. At the same time, young smokers who switched from menthols to regular cigarettes tended to decrease their tobacco use afterwards.

FDA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO