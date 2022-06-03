ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating reported sexual assault near UW-Madison campus

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Friday morning near the UW-Madison campus.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim was getting a ride home from the suspect when she decided to walk the rest of the way. The man reportedly got out of the vehicle and followed her. Police say the assault happened in an alley near Langdon Street.

A witness heard the victim calling for help and called police, an incident report said . The suspect followed the victim to a friend’s apartment.

Police said the assault was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday. They did not provide a suspect description or say whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

