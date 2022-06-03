ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the department. Fort Worth police said Victor Rucker was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on June 2. The Fort...

timesnewsexpress.com

Video shows Dallas mother carrying unconscious 4-year-old to deputy, who saves her

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is commending one of their own for saving the life of a 4-year-old girl while in traffic. This was on May 31 shortly before 12:50 p.m. Deputy K. Rose was sitting in his squad car at the intersection on East Camp Wisdom Road near the bridge over Interstate 35.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trial Begins for Accused Fort Worth Cop Killer Who Swallowed Razor Blade

Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
fox4news.com

Mesquite man sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women

PLANO, Texas - A 29-year-old Mesquite man was sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women. Ricky Stevenson was sentenced by the Collin County jury for aggravated kidnapping. The investigation started on January 23, 2021, when Stevenson was caught on surveillance cameras punching and dragging a teenage girl at...
Larry Lease

Dallas Nightclub Owner Sentenced to 16 Years for Allowing the Sale of Cocaine in His Businesses

A DFW nightclub magnate was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for operating an empire of clubs in which drugs were sold openly.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. A major figure in the nightclub business in Dallas was finally convicted for allowing cocaine sales at his businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth and received 16 years in federal prison. Dallas News reports that club owner Alfredo Hinojosa was ordered to pay a $120,000 fine. This case involved dozens of defendants include several former Dallas police officers.
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for burglary suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a burglary suspect.  On May 31 at approximately 3:50 a.m., a male driving a silver sedan parked near the victim's property in the 400 block of Acres Drive.  The suspect exited his vehicle and walked into the victim's backyard, where he entered an unattached office building and took property, police said.  Police describe the suspect as a 35 to 40-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6'0 and 200 lbs. with short black hair. Police said there is a distinct, very dark tattoo on his right arm. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective A. Garza at (214) 670-0069 or alberto.garza@dallascityhall.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). 
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body of 16-Year-Old Recovered From Lake Worth After Reported Drowning

The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Worth Tuesday morning after the teen waded into the water the night before and never resurfaced, authorities say. Rescue crews from Fort Worth and Lake Worth responded around 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a possible drowning at Camp Joy Park in the 9600 block of Watercress Drive, on the west side of Lake Worth, a Fort Worth fire spokesman said.
WFAA

Meet one Fort Worth school resource officer who shares his commitment on protecting schools in the district

FORT WORTH, Texas — Part of the agenda for a Fort Worth council work session included talks about the city's school resource officer unit. Part of the responsibility of Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes is to assign officers and leadership to the school resource officer unit. After the deadly shootings in Uvalde last month, school safety has never been more important.
WFAA

WFAA

