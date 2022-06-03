ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

"Slap in the face": Texas GOP snubs Democrat who represents Uvalde from committee on school shooting

By James Barragán
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a "slap in the face" to the people of that community.

"I do consider it a slap in the face to the people of Uvalde," said Gutierrez, who has been one of the most vocal Democratic lawmakers on the need for gun safety measures since the school shooting last week. "They didn't have their representative there."

Gutierrez also said the selection of the committee's members was an affront to residents of El Paso and Santa Fe, two communities rocked by mass shootings in 2019, who also will not have their state senators on the committee. The committee members are appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican whom Gutierrez has been critical of in the past.

Patrick did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gutierrez said the two had a 90-minute phone call in which Patrick expressed a concern that Gutierrez might be "politicizing" the issue.

"This issue is political," said Gutierrez, who is pushing for raising the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21 and for a waiting period to complete the purchase. "I'm a public policymaker. And we need to come up with a political answer."

The three committee leaders Patrick selected are conservative Republican allies who, like Patrick, are unlikely to entertain legislative recommendations to curb access to guns.

The committee will be chaired by Sen. Bob Nichols, R-Jacksonville. Sens. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican who leads the Senate Committee on Education and Higher Education, and Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican who leads the Health and Human Services Committee, will be co-vice chairs.

"These three leaders have the experience and knowledge to lead this important committee," Patrick said in a statement announcing the members. "The committee members also represent a cross section of school districts and communities of all sizes across the state."

The special committee is made up of eight Republicans and three Democrats, including Sens. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa of McAllen; Royce West of Dallas, whose city saw a mass shooting of police officers by a gunman in 2016; and Judith Zaffirini of Laredo, whose district includes Sutherland Springs, where a gunman killed 26 people at a church in 2017.

The special committee was requested by Gov. Greg Abbott, who also asked House Speaker Dade Phelan for committees in that chamber to study school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety. In public statements since the shooting, Abbott has mostly closed the door on the possibility for gun control, signaling that the Legislature will likely focus on mental health and school safety.

Gutierrez has also been critical of Abbott this week, saying legislators had already studied these issues after mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa in 2019 and after a school shooting in Santa Fe, southeast of Houston, in 2018.

The roundtables after the Santa Fe shooting led to legislation that pushed for more legislative funding for addressing mental health and an increase of teachers with weapons and police at schools, but no significant gun safety measures. The committees following the El Paso and Midland-Odessa shootings stopped their work during COVID-19 and never finished their meetings or issued legislative recommendations. In the legislative session that followed, legislators instead focused on loosening gun laws, including allowing Texans to carry handguns in public without license or training.

"We've seen this show before from Greg Abbott," Gutierrez said. "The same roundtables that he did after Sutherland Springs, the same recommendations that he issued after El Paso and the same concerns that were levied after Santa Fe. We've seen the show over and over again."

Gutierrez last week interrupted one of Abbott's press conferences in Uvalde to ask him to call legislators back for a special session to address gun violence, said Abbott had again "refused to do the right thing" and is instead looking to "run out the clock" until public pressure fades. Gutierrez once again called for a special session, noting that Republican Sen. Kel Seliger of Amarillo and Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, have also called for a special session.

On Saturday, Texas Senate Democrats asked Abbott to call a special session to address gun violence and pushed for policies like raising the age to purchase firearms, universal background checks for all firearm sales, "red flag" laws, a waiting period for the purchase of a firearm and a ban on large-capacity magazines.

El Paso Sen. César Blanco, a Democrat, was also left off the special committee to address gun violence, as was Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, who represents Santa Fe. Gutierrez and Blanco are both freshmen senators who joined the chamber in 2021 after years in the House. Taylor is a an outgoing 10-year veteran of the chamber.

Blanco was a leading voice in addressing the mass shooting in his hometown. During the last legislative session, he sponsored multiple bills taken directly from Abbott's recommendations for addressing gun violence after the El Paso shooting, but only a few minor bills were approved by the Legislature.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/02/roland-gutierrez-uvalde-committee-senate/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 92

Jerry C
4d ago

Sir they don’t want your opinion or input because this is another sham of a committee that will not produce one bit of useful information or laws to stem or eliminate this country’s major crisis, gun violence! Texas politicians have constituents with major bucks funneled to them to protect their gun rights and will never pass any bill that will jeopardize their money!

Reply(7)
48
Danny Martinez
4d ago

The leaders of the republican party in Texas, looks like a gang of trouble makers ,have always lied to people about how they srevthr only ones that are smart. Everyone else except the Republicans know how to keep Texas safe but look what happened. That's only one of their failure to protect Texans. They don't want to lose power to keep on screwing Texans. One example; let 18 year old kids buy dangerous weapons. Abbott is responsible for this mass murders. Not good for Texans.

Reply(4)
34
Carmen Montalvo
4d ago

What kind of committee is that, Only the chosen few will be on that committee , straight out Republicans bought by the NRA

Reply
30
Related
Texas Monthly

Greg Abbott Once Promised to End School Shootings, but After Uvalde His Tone Has Changed

Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks, at a press conference soon after the bloodbath, were strong and unambiguous. The state had to firmly respond to “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools,” he said forcefully. “We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families.” Texas, and Abbott personally, had a responsibility, he said, “to step up and make sure that this action is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas.”
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke speaks on gun reform in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Beto’ O’rourke spoke in McAllen following the mass shooting in Uvalde addressing gun reform. A 19-year-old McAllen native spoke to the gubernatorial candidate about his experience with gun violence in school. “While attending college they arrested a professor at my school because he was planning on doing a mass shooting,” said […]
Salon

Pro-gun GOP donors call on Greg Abbott and Congress pass firearm restrictions after Uvalde shooting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Major Republican donors, including some that have contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott's campaigns, joined other conservative Texans in signing an open letter supporting congressional action to increase gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead last week.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ignoring calls for special session on gun control

HOUSTON — There is growing sentiment for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to take action on gun control. And it's not just coming from Democrats. Hundreds of Republican donors have joined the calls for tougher gun laws in Texas. 250 GOP donors wrote a letter which “endorses the creation of red-flag laws, expanding background checks and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21.“
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas lawmaker proposes banning minors from attending drag shows

Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, posted on social media Monday that he plans to introduce legislation during next year's legislative session "protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays." This announcement apparently came after videos surfaced online showing children attending a drag showcase in Dallas this past weekend.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas lawmaker calls effort to ban minors at drag shows 'a distraction'

DALLAS — A North Texas Republican lawmaker announced an effort to ban minors from drag shows after an event in Dallas this weekend, but Democrats say the move is a distraction from the issues facing the state. Republican Bryan Slaton (R – Royse City) tweeted Monday, “I would never...
Fox News

Texas legislator to introduce bill banning children from drag shows after 'Drag the kids to pride' event

A Texas state legislator announced his intention Monday to introduce a bill that would ban minors from attending drag shows in the state. State Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Republican who represents a House district just east of Dallas, said in a press release that his proposed legislation comes after footage went viral over the weekend showing children attending a drag show at Mister Misster, a gay bar in North Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives.An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described "gun enthusiasts" calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention.The letter, placed on a full-page ad in Sunday's Dallas Morning News, endorses red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21. It also throws support behind Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation in Congress.More than half of the people who signed the letter live in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott declares more weapons training for schools

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement. This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas GOP donors urge Congress to act on gun control measures

Major Republican donors, including some that have contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaigns, joined other conservative Texans in signing an open letter supporting congressional action to increase gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead last week. The letter,...
TEXAS STATE
