HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1300 block of Goldfinch Drive. According to police, an officer on patrol heard gunshots and so did some people who live in the area who called 911 to report it. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night. When investigators arrived, they found shell casings and an occupied home appeared to have been struck by the rounds.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO