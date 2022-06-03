ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WATCH: Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates in Advance of Tropical System

NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is set to hold a press conference in Doral on Friday afternoon to share...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Flooding Woes Continue After Storms in SW Miami-Dade

Portions of southwest Miami-Dade County that were drenched by weekend storms from what became Tropical Storm Alex are still dealing with flooding from storms that came across the area Monday and Tuesday. NBC 6 viewer Jorge Mario Gomez sent video showing flooding Tuesday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 84th...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Flash Flood Warning in Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

A Flash Flood Warning is in place Tuesday for a majority of Broward County. The warning lasts until 5:15 p.m. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and more. The National Weather Service says 2-3 inches of rain have already fallen during the last hour and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Doral, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Displaced When Building Deemed Unsafe After Storms

No. 1 - Two multifamily dwellings were deemed unsafe by the Coral Springs Building Department following the heavy rains caused by a tropical system that crossed over South Florida on Saturday. The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene of 7827 NW 39th Court at approximately 10 a.m....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
#Emergency Preparedness#Mayor#Nbc
NBC Miami

Fire Burns Home in Fort Lauderdale

Firefighters worked to put out a fire Tuesday at a home in Fort Lauderdale. Chopper 6 showed flames and dark smoke billowing from the rear of a home in the 1300 block of SW 23rd Avenue. It's unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was inside the house...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

SUV Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Liberty City Home

An SUV crashed into a Liberty City home after a Miami police officer attempted to stop the driver Tuesday morning. When the driver of the white BMW SUV attempted to flee, the car crashed into a residence at 7th Avenue and 46th Street at 11:20 a.m. No injuries have been...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Mass Shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Event

A 17-year-old was arrested in Canada for allegedly making threats online to shoot people at an LGBTQ+ event in West Palm Beach, police said. The teen was arrested early Monday after an investigation involving the West Palm Beach Police Department, and New York Police Department, along with Canadian law enforcement and the FBI. He was not identified because of his age.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Loved Ones in Shock After Miami-Dade Police Shoot, Kill 73-Year-Old Man

Family members of a man who was killed by Miami-Dade police described him as a kind and generous man and were shocked to hear of his deadly tragic encounter with officers. Ernesto Battle, 73, arrived at his northwest Miami-Dade home around the early afternoon on Sunday after spending the morning with Reinaldo Falcon, a longtime friend.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Man in Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Brickell Building For Hours

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brickell building late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after a domestic dispute with his mother, authorities said. According to Miami Police, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute at a building near Brickell Avenue and Southeast 14th Street.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lanes on I-595

A woman was killed in a traffic crash that shut down the westbound lanes on I-595 early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a call regarding a disabled vehicle blocking the inside lane of westbound I-595, just west of I-95. The call was then updated from a disabled vehicle to a crash resulting in a possible fatality, FHP said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed Sister, Wrote Manifesto Claiming Criminals Stole His Identity: Police

A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after police found his sister stabbed to death and the body of his mother inside a Hialeah home. Nelson Sosa, 56, was arrested Friday after he called 911 to report two dead people inside of the home, where officers found his sister's bloody body as well as the lifeless, malnourished body of his mother.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Coconut Creek Sisters Accused of Child Neglect that Injured Baby Girl

Two Coconut Creek sisters have been arrested and accused of injuring a baby girl but not getting the prompt medical attention she needed. According to the arrest report, Olimar Rivas Gonzalez, 29, claimed her six-month-old niece fell off a bed and hit her head on the floor while she was babysitting and reaching for a fresh diaper and wipes.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

