Call for Action Success: How we got a local woman back $8,000 after overpaying for a car

A two vehicle crash just south of Lancaster remains under investigation. Grant County authorities say 29-year-old Savannah Winters of Belmont was driving north on Highway 35-61 last Tuesday afternoon around 2p. A Mack tank truck in front of her was stopped, waiting to turn left into a business. At that same time, a Freightliner milk tank truck – driven by 69-year-old Thamas Kramer of Cuba City – was going west on Highway 81 and about to merge onto Highway 35-61. Winters said she saw the Mack tank truck stopped and said she had to merge to the right to avoid hitting the truck. Winters also said that she did not see the milk truck driven by Kramer on her right as he was approaching the same location. Winters car struck the driver’s side on Kramer’s truck with the rear passenger side of her car. Officials say the crash caused functional damage to Winters’ vehicle and minor damage to Kramer’s truck. No injuries were reported in the crash.

LANCASTER, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO