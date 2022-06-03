ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Call for Action Success: How we got a local woman back $8,000 after overpaying for a car

By Leah Linscheid
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Call for Action volunteers are celebrating another success story after answering the call from a local woman who says she was tricked into spending more money at a car dealership. Marcia Thornton was convinced to stop by a local dealership after receiving a flyer in...

Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police will increase traffic enforcement along portions of Mineral Point Road this summer. The move is part of Midtown’s 2022 Strategic Plan and the goal is to reduce crashes by 15%. Police will focus on the intersections at South Gammon Road, Whitney Way, and the area between those two intersections. Police will also increase enforcement on the Beltline at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
Verona police establish safe exchange zone at City Hall

VERONA, Wis. — Verona residents now have a safe space for exchanges. Police officials said they had noticed an increase in child custody and online purchase exchanges in the parking lot outside City Hall. In response, a portion of the lot that is well-monitored by cameras was designated as a Safe Exchange Zone. The zone is highly visible from the police department building.
VERONA, WI
Car Sideswipes Milk Truck

A two vehicle crash just south of Lancaster remains under investigation. Grant County authorities say 29-year-old Savannah Winters of Belmont was driving north on Highway 35-61 last Tuesday afternoon around 2p. A Mack tank truck in front of her was stopped, waiting to turn left into a business. At that same time, a Freightliner milk tank truck – driven by 69-year-old Thamas Kramer of Cuba City – was going west on Highway 81 and about to merge onto Highway 35-61. Winters said she saw the Mack tank truck stopped and said she had to merge to the right to avoid hitting the truck. Winters also said that she did not see the milk truck driven by Kramer on her right as he was approaching the same location. Winters car struck the driver’s side on Kramer’s truck with the rear passenger side of her car. Officials say the crash caused functional damage to Winters’ vehicle and minor damage to Kramer’s truck. No injuries were reported in the crash.
LANCASTER, WI
Bottoms Up: Latest supply issue impacts wine

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) – You can add another item to the growing list of products in short supply. This shortage impacts wine. Glass – especially dark-colored glass – that is used to bottle wine is getting harder to find. Branches Winery in Vernon County just received its...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Brookfield man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Officials in Brookfield have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old man after he was found safe. Before law enforcement found him, the man had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Brook Park Drive. The man’s wife reported waking up to find him and their vehicle missing.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Hard Closures During Highway 23 Construction

Beginning Wednesday, motorists traveling in Lafayette County and Iowa County should expect hard closures along the Highway 23 corridor between Darlington and Mineral Point. Up to this point, the only hard closure has been at the bridge in Iowa County so, many motorists have been using portions of Highway 23, combined with back roads to get around. That all changes Wednesday as crews will start to replace culverts at nine different locations between Darlington and Mineral Point. Motorists should expect this to last for three weeks. Also, weather conditions can affect the schedule. Meanwhile, the contractor will have a gravel or dirt bypass at those locations for emergency vehicles. Everyone else should avoid the area during construction.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Madison police officers, firefighters play with kids, talk about careers

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers, firefighters and kids in Madison got to know each other Monday through games, talking and exploring emergency vehicles. The Black Officer Coalition and Sable Flames hosted the special program at Glenn Stephens Elementary School on the city’s near west side. Emergency responders paired...
Overnight ramp closures set for later this week at Interstate 39/90, Beltline interchange

MADISON, Wis. — Two ramps at the Beltline and Interstate 39/90 interchange will close overnight later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The loop ramps from the southbound interstate to eastbound U.S. Highway 12/18 and from westbound Highway 12/18 to the southbound interstate will both be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the following mornings.
MADISON, WI
Fatal Fire in McGregor

One person was killed in a residential fire on Sunday morning in McGregor. The Mar-Mac Police Department says they were notified of the fire in the 800 block of Walton Street at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. A report says the residence was occupied by two individuals and one of the residents was unable to escape and was found deceased. Fire departments from McGregor, Garnavillo and Prairie du Chien responded along with other first responders. No other information has been released.
MCGREGOR, IA
Authorities close traffic to subdivision where retired judge was killed

NEW LISBON, Wis. — At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities in Juneau County are limiting traffic through the subdivision where a retired judge was murdered to only residents until the investigation is complete. In an update posted to Facebook on...
Cars
Northwest Arterial Road Construction Project Begins Today

A two-year, $9.2 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial kicks off today. Reports say crews will start by closing the western half of the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection for about two weeks. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. While southbound traffic on the arterial can continue straight through the intersection, no right turns onto westbound Pennsylvania will be allowed, and the left-turn lane will be closed. The project also includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes, with the addition of 4-foot-wide shoulders, and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection will also be extended.
DUBUQUE, IA
Gunshots hit occupied apartment overnight in Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after multiple gunshots hit an occupied apartment building in the Town of Madison overnight. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and City of Madison police responded to the 200 block of Deer Valley Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. They found multiple shell casings in the area.
MADISON, WI
Man steals car with person with disabilities inside, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a person with disabilities wasn’t hurt after a car they were riding in was stolen Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of E. Washington Ave. just after 2 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about the incident. According to police, the person with disabilities was in the car with the engine running while their caretaker went inside a building to get food. A 43-year-old man reportedly got into the car and drove off while the caretaker was away.
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — State authorities say the man who allegedly shot and killed a retired Juneau County judge last week has died. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed over the weekend that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde shot and killed 68-year-old former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer inside Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon early Friday morning.
Dubuque Mayor Optimistic Change Is Coming To Curb Gun Violence

Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh says he is optimistic change is coming to curb gun violence in American cities. Cavanagh is attending the US Conference of Mayors in Reno, Nevada. He says when an organization like the US Conference of Mayors makes a statement on an issue as important as gun violence – federal officials will listen. Cavanagh says, “we can’t put up with this forever” when he refers to gun violence.
DUBUQUE, IA
Democratic candidates tour farms to tout ag policy

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Democratic candidates running to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall have been turning to farms to tout their credentials on agriculture policy. That included Sarah Godlewski, the current state treasurer, who stopped by a farm outside of Belleville Monday. “We’ve got to make sure...
City Council Decides Against Referendum On Five Flags Center

In a sudden shift, Dubuque City Council members have unanimously agreed to not move forward with scheduling a public vote on $92.4 million in funding for a proposed Five Flags Center expansion. Instead, council members voted 6-0 Monday to schedule a work session on July 11th to discuss alternative options for making less-costly improvements to the center. Just last month, council members voted, 5-2, to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7th, but they needed to vote in favor again to officially set the referendum. Voters would have been asked to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million for the project, which would have included the demolition of the existing center and the construction of a larger facility that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater. But on Monday, council members expressed doubt over the proposed project, arguing that it would put an extreme debt burden on the city and that there was a general lack of support for the project from the public.
DUBUQUE, IA
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

WATERLOO, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash between a vehicle and a UTV on State Highway 89 between Waterloo and Lake Mills Monday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 89...
WATERLOO, WI

