NEPA Gives: Helping non-profits help others

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Helping non-profits help others. That’s one of the goals behind a 24-hour fundraising extravaganza spanning throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

“NEPA Gives” aims to raise awareness about the critical work non-profits do and support their efforts financially.

Before the fundraiser ends at midnight, organizers are aiming to reach a goal of $1.5 million dollars.

Support for non-profits could be seen and heard throughout downtown Scranton on Friday for the third-annual “NEPA Gives” fundraiser.

Known as the single largest day of philanthropy across northeastern PA, the one-day, 24-hour online fundraiser is all about giving back to the community.

“It’s important to help non-profits because they do so much in our community for children, for animals, for education, for arts, the works. They are the glue that hold our communities together,” said Laura Ducceschi, President & CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Donor dollars are stretched even further with bonus funds from sponsors and cash prizes, all to support the imperative work of our local non-profits.

The initiative started in 2020 as a way to help them get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. That first year raised more than a half-million dollars, and last year, more than a million.

“It allowed non-profit organizations to, in some cases, meet their operating budgets, meet their overhead, in a time that it’s so difficult to raise money, and it’s still a challenging time to raise money, there’s still a need,” Ducceschi explained.





A need that’s familiar to the more than 200 non-profit organizations across seven counties in NEPA that participated in this year’s event.

“With inflation going up, with the price of gas going up, our clients just need our help more so than ever right now, so we’re just so very grateful for the opportunity to be able to participate,” said Solomon, executive board member of Bread Basket of NEPA.

“The majority of our money goes to vetting, and because of covid, lack of vets, high demand, medical needs are more expensive than they ever were,” said Karam, President & Co-founder, Adopt a Boxer Rescue.

NEPA Gives, a gift that keeps on giving.

“Maybe it’s helping with utilities, maybe it’s helping a mother get a training certificate or documentation that she needs to be able to be employed. All of those things can be so very important and impactful to changing someone’s life,” Pat ward, development director of the Catherine McCauley Center added.

The portal to donate to the NEPA Gives campaign closes at midnight on their website .

