Thanks to Michelle for sharing. I can confirm that I’ve been getting similar hauls on the daily. It’s crazy every time I think I know who I’m voting for I get a flyer and I’m like, oh wow, I’m gonna vote for them. I have great conviction and confidence in that decision. But then I go for my afternoon constitutional and pass some lawn signs and the confidence of my earlier decision is shaken to the core. And to make matters worse the next day I get a whole new batch of flyers, shattering my previous day’s decision once and for all.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO